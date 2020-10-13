Taapsee Pannu shares her very own version of the Bigini shoot

The coronavirus pandemic forced the entire world to go into a state of lockdown. Now, with restrictions slowly being eased by the government, people are returning to their usual way of life. Taapsee Pannu took off to the islands of Maldives along with her sister Shagun Pannu, her cousin Evania Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe.

The actress has been pretty active on social media, during her holiday, constantly giving us updates regarding what she’s up to. Yesterday, Taapsee shared a hilarious video that instantly went viral. The actress made use of the popular Biggini Shoot song that was created by social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate and created a video along with her squad. She captioned the video, “So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? ….#BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu Feat @mathias.boe.” Take a look at the video below.





The video had Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Vikrant Massey, Saqib Saleem, Kajal Aggarwal and Tahira Kashyap in splits. They took to Taapsee’s comments section and shared their reactions.