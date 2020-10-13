‘Suburban women will you please like me?’: Trump’s appeal at rally

With election day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump has taken to the stage at a packed evening rally in Pennsylvania.

Amid chants of “We love you” and “CNN sucks” from supporters, Mr Trump told the crowd: “We have done more in our four years than any administration in history” and declared “The best is yet to come.”

Mr Trump told the crowd he was under pressure to win because Democratic candidate Joe Biden was “single worst candidate of all “.

Donald Trump throws his face mask into the crowd before taking to the stage at the Pennsylvania rally. (AP)

“Can you imagine if you lose to a guy like this? It’s unbelievable, it’s disgusting,” he said.

Standing behind the president on stage were a crowd of Trump supporters, wearing masks emblazoned with his slogan MAGA (Make America Great Again).

Mr Trump, whose doctor said yesterday he had tested negative to COVID-19 on consecutive days, told the crowd he was “cured” of the coronavirus

As he did at his first rally post COVID-19 in Florida yesterday, Mr Trump threatened to come down and kiss everyone in the crowd.

“Now I am immune they tell me, I am immune. I could come down and start kissing everybody.”

“I took something, I don’t know what the hell it was but it was a cure. I don’t know what it was. Antibodies, I dunno.”

Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at John P. Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, PA. (AP)

The president won Pennsylvania by a 0.7-point margin in 2016, but polls show his party is now trailing the Democrats by seven points.

During the rally, Mr Trump made a direct plea to female suburban voters.

“Suburban women will you please like me?” Trump pleaded. “I saved your damn neighbourhood!”

According to a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll , White, politically moderate women, who helped him win four years ago, have been abandoning Mr Trump in favour of Mr Biden.

Speaking at a rally in Florida yesterday, Mr Biden was courting seniors, betting that a voting bloc that buoyed Mr Trump four years ago has become disenchanted with the White House’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was Mr Biden’s third visit to the state in a month, after making targeted appeals to other communities, including veterans and Latinos.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Southwest Focal Point Community Center in, Pembroke Pines, Fla., Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

To Mr Trump, “you’re expendable, you’re forgettable, you’re virtually nobody,” Mr Biden said at a senior centre in Pembroke Pines, 32km from Fort Lauderdale.

