Stevie Wonder Marks Music Comeback With New Politically-Charged Songs

He’s back! After four years of not unleashing any new music, Stevie Wonder has finally made his return to the music industry by releasing not just one, but two brand new songs. The new tunes additionally marked the singer’s first music since he left Motown Records after almost six decades under the legendary imprint.

Both songs find Stevie getting political. “Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate” features the veteran singer singing about protests until change is made. “You say you’re sick and tired of us protesting/ I say not had enough to make a change,” he sings on the harmonica-laden track. “You say you believe that ‘all lives matter’/ I say I don’t believe the f**k you do.”





Meanwhile, on “Where Is Our Love Song”, Stevie rhymes about hope and humanity. He sings on the song, “Where are our words with hope?/ Oh how we need those words of hope/ Not the kind of hope that leaves some of us behind/ But the kind of hope that lifts up all humankind.”





In a press conference, Stevie revealed that he first wrote “Where Is Our Love Song”, which featured the likes of Busta Rhymes and Rapsody, at the age of 18. However, at the time, he wasn’t sure what to make of it. “But then there came this year that we’re dealing with, and there came all of the confusion and all of the hate, and all the east versus west, left versus right, just heartbreak,” he said.

Switching the topic to his other song, Stevie said it was originally meant to be a song about a man pursuing a woman who wants to leave their future up to fate. Later though, he changed his tune. “Most recently, I was listening to some of the old things that I had kind of done, but never finished the words to, and I was thinking about where we were in the world,” he explained.

Stevie hinted that both songs are going to be featured on his new EP or an ongoing project called “Through the Eyes of Wonder”.