Stan Van Gundy, Ty Lue finalists for Pelicans coaching job?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue have emerged as two of four finalists to meet with the New Orleans Pelicans about their coaching vacancy.

The Pelicans dismissed Alvin Gentry in August after failing to qualify for the postseason tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Van Gundy, who turned 61 years old in August, hasn’t coached since he and the Detroit Pistons parted ways following the 2017-18 season. He holds a career regular-season record of 523-384 and postseason mark of 48-43.

Van Gundy guided the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lue, meanwhile, famously took over for David Blatt as Cleveland Cavaliers head coach in January 2016 and, along with LeBron James, helped the Cavs win their first championship that June. James left Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2018, though, and the Cavs fired Lue in October of that year following a dreadful 0-6 start to the season.

Lue and Jeff Van Gundy, Stan’s brother, have also been linked with the Houston Rockets and Clippers. Houston’s Mike D’Antoni voluntarily left the team after the 2020 playoffs, while Doc Rivers and the Clippers went in different directions in late September.

Rivers signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as head coach earlier this month.