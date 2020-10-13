South Korea’s biggest martial arts stars choreograph Salman Khan’s action scenes in Radhe



Salman Khan missed out on his release this Eid. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai couldn’t be released this year because of the coronavirus. But it looks like the makers have worked really hard to make sure that the audiences lap up this entertainer.



According to a report in a leading daily, Salman Khan’s high octane action sequence in the film has been choreographed by South Korea’s biggest martial arts’ star and stuntman, Kwon Tae-ho. Director Prabhudheva and Salman Khan thought that a action scene where the actor’s character Radhe takes on a drug mafia in Goa needs to be larger than life. They wanted the action to be slick and hence they zeroed in on Kwon Tae-ho. According to a source, he stayed in the country for a month last year, and the action sequence was shot between Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda at a Bandra studio.



The source further revealed, “It has been picturised as a moody scene, complete with dim lights and lots of smoke. In fact, Tae-ho also features as one of the bad guys and is seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Salman.”