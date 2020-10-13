Sonu Sood comes up with a scholarship programme for IAS aspirants in the memory of his late mother

As the country has been fighting its battle with the coronavirus, Sonu Sood has been tirelessly working for migrant workers, frontline staffs and those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Today, on his mother’s 13th death anniversary, Sood has paid tribute to her by finding another way of giving back to society. The actor came up with a scholarship programme called Prof. Saroj Sood scholarships to support IAS aspirants fulfil their dreams and reach their goals. Under the programme, scholarships will be available to students for online and on-campus courses.

Taking to Instagram, the Sonu shared, “October 13; 13 years since My Mother passed. She left behind a legacy of Education. On her anniversary today, I pledge to support IAS aspirants reach their goals thru Prof Saroj Sood Scholarships. Seeking blessings Miss u maa. @scholify_me”











Looks like there truly is no stopping this man.

