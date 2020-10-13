Snoop Dogg Got A Kobe Bryant And Lakers Tattoo

“We the West, and we the best.”
If you’re anything like me, you still think Snoop Dogg is one of the baddest guys in the game.
Well, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer just got even cooler – if that’s humanly possible. In celebration of the Los Angeles Lakers winning their 17th Championship, he got some powerful new ink.
Snoop proudly showed off his new tat in a recent Instagram video. It pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, the beloved Lakers star who tragically died in a helicopter crash earlier this year, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.
The Black Mamba’s initials sit on the singer’s wrist. Above them are the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and the Lakers logo over a basketball. Beyond that, the gates of Heaven are surrounded by clouds.
“Laker Nation. Thank y’all, Lakers,” the long-time fan said.
“And thank you, Mister Cartoon, in a real motherfuckin’ way,” he continued in a shout out to his tattoo artist.
“We the West, and we the best. Fuck outta here,” Snoop finished.
You can watch the full video here:
What do you think of Snoop Dogg’s new tattoo? Let me know in the comments below!
