Sidharth Malhotra clicked in the city and looking all pumped up

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Marjaavaan. He will next be seen in Shershah opposite his alleged ladylove Kiara Advani. He also reportedly has the remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film, DJ in the pipeline. The South film was a blockbuster and its Hindi-dubbed version is a satellite hit. Of course, there’s no offcial confirmation as yet. We’ll wait for the actor to make the annoucement. Until then drool over these clicks of the actor.