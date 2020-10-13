Should I buy a Garmin smartwatch on Prime Day?

Yes! Prime Day always brings the best pricing of the year for smartwatches and fitness wearables, and that includes many of the top-selling Garmin smartwatches. Normally, Garmin watches cost anywhere from $100 to $1,000, so at these prices, now is the best time to upgrade.

It’s finally here! After a few delays, the Prime Day deals are finally flowing, and you may be considering a few purchases to make. One of the most popular items to be purchased on Prime Day year after year are smartwatches from the likes of Garmin, and you may be considering buying one for yourself this year. These tend to sell very well, and certain colors and models are likely to sell out during Prime Day. If you are interested in securing one for yourself, be sure to get your order in now!

One of our low-key favorite Garmins ever is the Forerunner 35, Garmin’s entry-level running smartwatch. This device has been around for several years now, but it works every bit as well as the newer Forerunner 45. The only features it lacks compared to the 45 are a color screen and a round watch face, but you may not consider those drawbacks at all! For under $100, this is a great starter smart fitness watch, and it’s also good if you don’t want a lot of extras distracting you.

Prime Day deals are here: Shop 60+ of the best early ones now

If you are looking for something that has more of a contemporary smartwatch feel with a beautiful OLED color touchscreen, multisport modes, contactless payments, and the ability to respond to notifications, then the Venu is for you. Garmin did just release a newer Venu SQ model that looks like this rounded watch had a baby with the Forerunner 45, but that newer model is not as premium as this one.

Runners who want a bit more training modes and feedback will enjoy the discounts available on the mid-range Forerunner 645 Music. Plus, they can leave their phones behind and listen to music from some of the most popular streaming services. Right now, you can save $100 or more on this great fitness watch!

Finally, we want to highlight the high-end of Garmin wearables, the Fenix line. Expect Amazon to discount many of the Fenix models, but we think the more popular variants will be the 5/5S Plus models. These have a smaller profile than the larger Fenix 5X and are usually significantly cheaper as well. They are made out of premium titanium casing and sapphire glass faces.