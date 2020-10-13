Sharon Osbourne Hates Her White Hair for Making Her Look Like Grandma From ‘Beverly Hillbillies’

Instagram

The Osbourne matriarch is back with her signature red hair after trying out an all-white look and completely hating it for making her look like ‘Grandma Clampett.’

Sharon Osbourne has returned to her signature red hair after catching a glimpse of herself in the mirror looking “like Grandma Clampett.”

Back in February, the manager and wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne revealed she’d had ditched the red colouring for a more natural, all-white look. In recent weeks, she’d been toning it soft pink and, on Monday’s (12Oct20) instalment of “The Talk“, she unveiled the new red hairdo.

“I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘Nah, you look like Grandma Clampett,’ ” she laughed. “I thought to myself, ‘Nah, I’m changing it back,’ and that’s what I did.”

Sharon confessed that all it took was “one quick look” to convince her to make the change – after comparing herself to Irene Ryan‘s famed character from “The Beverly Hillbillies“.

The star also admitted her recent 68th birthday – last Friday – contributed to her desire to change her image alteration. Otherwise, Sharon insisted she enjoyed the celebration with her Black Sabbath star beau, amid the pandemic.

While ditching big party, Sharon received surprise from family and friends on television. Sara Gilbert and her five-year-old son Rhodes sent well wishes in a video. “Happy birthday Sharon, I love you so much,” Gilbert said. “I’m so sad I can’t spend the day with you and tell you in person, but I’m thinking about you, I miss you, I can’t wait until we can hang out again.”

Cyndi Lauper serenaded the birthday girl virtually with a cupcake and a candle. “I always admired her,” the singer said. “In fact, I wanted her to manage me at one point, because she was the only woman manager (at the time), and I wanted to work with women. That didn’t work out, but then we worked together on The (Celebrity) Apprentice (in 2009)…”

Sharon’s husband Ozzy also called into “The Talk” to wish her a happy birthday.