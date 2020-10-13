Shane Flanagan’s Eels reunion would be ‘invaluable’, says Peter Sterling

Before kick-off ahead of their season-ending loss to the Rabbitohs, Eels coach Brad Arthur was convinced his side was well prepared despite the absence of star players Michael Jennings, Blake Ferguson and Maika Sivo.

Arthur sounded confident and the Eels played that way, holding a 10-point lead at the break. Every team’s vulnerabilities become more acute either side of half-time, especially now with the six-again rules, and the Eels proved it. They built their lead late in the first half but lost it early in the second, sinking Arthur’s finals record with the club to a dismal 1-5.

Arthur, who recently signed an extension, has taken the club from wooden spooners to playing consecutive seasons of finals football for the first time in 15 years. He’s considered a ‘players coach’ and always has been, building a following from his days as an assistant at Manly.

Inevitably though a straight sets finals exit shines a spotlight on the leadership and Arthur’s tenure is all of a sudden coming under question. What saves Arthur is the amount of love he has from the playing group. But his biggest problem is the Eels don’t have an identity, like other top teams Melbourne, Canberra, the Panthers and the Roosters, despite the Tricolours falling short this season.

Premiership winner Shane Flanagan is on the market. (Getty)

Former Sharks premiership winning coach Shane Flanagan’s name has been mentioned as a possible figure that could give the club that extra edge. Flanagan is known as a hard task master, who built the Sharks first ever title-winning team on defence. The 2016 Sharks were a feared group and were known as a team that lived in the trenches.

“Shane Flanagan is a premiership winner, his input would be invaluable. Do you want him there on a daily or weekly basis I don’t know,” Eels legend Peter Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“I’m not sure that’s the way to go. It comes down to taking the team to the next level – from a competitive football team to a championship team. It’s not easy to do, every coach is aiming to do that.”

Flanagan played with the Eels between 1992-94 before a knee injury forced him into coaching the lower grades. He spent seven years at the Eels and was hugely successful, guiding his teams to the semi finals every year and winning a few comps along the way. He also played a pivotal role in developing greats of the club Jamie Lyon, Nathan Hindmarsh and Luke Burt, and has a winning history with the club and beyond.

Flanagan has spent time under the best minds of the game with the former Sharks mentor also serving as an assistant to Ricky Stuart at the Roosters after guiding their 2004 Jersey Flegg Team to a premiership undefeated. Flanagan has won competitions at every level he’s coached but whether his acquisition would be too close for comfort for Arthur is the inevitable burning question.

Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur might need to change his approach according to the club. (Getty)

Flanagan was deregistered in December 2018 and is yet to get the tick of approval to return to a head coaching role — after he was found guilty of breaching rules by communicating with Sharks officials during his 2014 ban for his role in the club’s peptides saga.

It is expected that he will be allowed back in a senior role from 2022.

The premiership-winning coach was let go by St George-Illawarra after new mentor Anthony Griffin cleaned out their coaching stocks with his own people.

Eels officials have urged Arthur to change his approach and widen his horizons in terms of his coaching philosophies. Sterling believes the team needs to focus on the “mental side of things.”

Eels want change in Arthur’s footy philosophies

“Parramatta led by 10 at half-time and you always knew the first 15 minutes of the second half was going to be a key period in the game and Souths scored two tries in that period,” Sterling added.

“It was a lack of resilience when the game was on the line and we’ve seen that too often not just in finals football from Parramatta.

“How does the team cope with a situation where the game is in the balance it can go either way and unfortunately for Parramatta it has been the other side that have come through. It is a mental battle that they have to look at now.”