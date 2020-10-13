Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan snapped in conversation during KKR’s game last night

Last night, a much hyped IPL clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), took place at the Sharjah Cricket stadium.

While the game was hyped given the teams’ positions in the league, it turned out to be an AB De Villiers show. The Proteas batsman quickly turned the match around and helped RCB put on a massive total on board in the last few overs of the match. Skipper Virat Kohli was more than happy to play second fiddle to ABD. However, apart from the power hitting, what caught the attention of fans was the presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in the stands. Even though it wasn’t KKR’s night, the father-son duo seemed to be in a pretty good mood and were enjoying the cricket on display.

Currently, RCB are third on the IPL table while KKR remain at the 4th spot. Mumbai Indians are leading the chart after their win over Delhi Capitals who slipped to the second position.