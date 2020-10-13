Selena Gomez Says She Was Depressed While Quarantining

“In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well.”
Remember when we first learned about the coronavirus pandemic? The entire world was scared and it didn’t help that we had to start social distancing and go into quarantine for months on end.
Well, in a new interview, Selena Gomez recalled those early days of COVID-19 and how hard it was for her.
“In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression,” she revealed to Vivek Murthy, former Surgeon General of the United States, during a recent conversation on her Rare Beauty Instagram page.
But even though the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer was cooped up at home, she says it really upped her creativity.
“I started going into a place where I was really writing and being active,” she said. “And then, I guess it just forced me to have that time.”
That time helped Selena write one of the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts right now with Blackpink: “Ice Cream.”
Still, the difficulty and isolation of social distancing is fresh in her mind.
It’s no secret that Selena loves her fans. While quarantining at home she started her own cooking show called, Selena + Chef so her followers could keep occupied while they stayed inside their homes.
Thanks to her friends and family, and finding new ways to stay busy, quarantine has gotten easier for her.
“I got through that with the right people and doing the right things and doing the right steps to not make me go crazy,” she explained.
Thankfully, Selena is doing much better now and she continues to work on new music every single day!
