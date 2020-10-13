See the Photo of Lily James and Dominic West That Has Everyone Talking

And when it came to their goodbye, the source describes a tender farewell, sharing how the two actors shared a long embrace and many kisses before parting.

Neither of the celebrities have commented on their apparent romance.

Lily and Dominic are currently working together on the set of the period drama The Pursuit of Love. The Cinderella star is playing the lead role of Linda Radlett, but it’s unclear if Dominic plays one of Linda’s three suitors.

Additionally, it’s unknown if Dominic and his wife, Catherine, have split, as neither have commented on their relationship status.

According to the Irish Examiner, Dominic and Catherine dated for three years while attending Trinity College in the early ’90s, and rekindled their relationship in 2002. They went on to have three children, Dora, 14, Senan, 12, and Francis, 11, before getting married in 2010. Dominic also has daughter, Martha West, whom he welcomed during a previous relationship.