See All of Zendaya’s Best Looks Through the Years

All eyes are on her!

Zendaya has always been one of the top trend-setters in Hollywood when it comes to daring fashion and wearing designs that are meant to turn heads. The Euphoria star is nominated for the Style Star award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards and its not hard to see why.

She’s come a long way since her fun and spunky years as Rocky on the hit Disney Channel original show Shake It Up, and she’s proven that her acting prowess and fashion savvy style are here to stay.

E! has rounded up all the young starlets best looks from throughout the years. Whether she’s killing it at a high-end event, walking a red carpet or dazzling us with her personality on a talk show, it’s easy to see why her fashion sense is envied across the board.

