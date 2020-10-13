Sara Bareilles Sobbing While Recording Nick Cordero Tribute Song

WENN

The ‘Waitress’ creator and another friend Meg Toohey are overwhelmed with emotions as they are recording a new song called ‘Lucky Streak’ in honor of the late actor.

Nick Cordero‘s pals Meg Toohey and Sara Bareilles wept as they recorded new song “Lucky Streak” in honour of the late Broadway star.

The Tony-nominated star of “Rock of Ages“, “Bullets Over Broadway“, “The Toxic Avenger“, and “Waitress” died from Covid-19 complications in July (20) and, keeping his memory alive, the new track is a biographical look at Cordero’s life.





Written and produced by Toohey, “Lucky Streak” tells the story of his time in New York with wife Amanda Kloots and their young son Elvis and their move to Los Angeles to start a new life before his untimely death aged 41.

“Nick was an incredibly vibrant and fun-loving guy,” Toohey tells People. “He loved music and loved performing. He also loved hanging ‘as one of us’ in the band room at Waitress and would talk about his band and guitars.”

She added, “The entire cast and crew loved him dearly and he brought an incredible positive light to any experience he was part of.”

“Getting to sing on Meg Toohey’s gorgeous tribute to our friend Nick was a gift,” adds Bareilles. “I wept as I sang. This song is cathartic… beautiful and bittersweet and speaks of the pain of love and loss and the gently universal truth that we must hold it all lightly and enjoy our lucky streaks; these perfectly imperfect lives. What a song.”

The pair, who wrote “Waitress”, were accompanied by the band players from the musical including Nadia Digiallonardo, Rich Mercurio, Lee Nadel, Yair Evnine, and Adam Kaufmann.

“Lucky Streak” is available to stream and download now.