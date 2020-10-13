Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds May Reunite for New Romcom ‘Lost City of D’

WENN/P.Hoffmann/Instar

Paramount Pictures reportedly eyes the ‘Bird Box’ actress and the ‘Deadpool’ star for its upcoming romantic action film, with Adam and Aaron Nee being attached to direct.

More than a decade after showing their chemistry in “The Proposal“, Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds may re-team for another romantic comedy film. The duo are reportedly eyed to star in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “The Lost City of D“.

“The Lost City of D” is a romantic action film that is described as in “Romancing the Stone” style, per . It centers on a romance author who discovers that a fictional city she had written about is real, prompting her to embark on a risky journey to find the city.

The film is based on an idea by Seth Gordon, and Oren Uziel wrote the first draft, with the most recent draft by Dana Fox. Siblings/up and coming directors Adam and Aaron Nee have been attached to direct, with Bullock producing through her Fortis Films along with Liza Chasin via her company 3dot Productions. Gordon is additionally set to produce via his Exhibit A Films.

As noted by various sites, however, neither Bullock nor Reynolds has signed on to star in the film, and a scheduling conflict may be an issue for the “Deadpool” actor because Paramount wants to get the ball rolling sooner rather than later.

Bullock and Reynolds previously starred in 2009’s “The Proposal”, which became a box office success, grossing over $317 million worldwide. It was the 20th highest-grossing film of 2009. The movie also earned the actress the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

Bullock went on to star in Alfonso Cuaron’s critically-acclaimed sci-fi film “Gravity“, “Ocean’s 8” and Netflix’s original movie “Bird Box“. She’s currently filming an untitled drama film directed by Nora Fingscheidt, which is written by Christopher McQuarrie, based on the 2009 British miniseries “Unforgiven” written by Sally Wainwright. She stars as Ruth Slater, a woman who attempts to rebuild her life after serving time in prison for committing a violent crime.

As for Reynolds, he has been riding high on “Deadpool” success, leading some big-budgeted action films such as “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu“, “6 Underground” and “Free Guy“, which is scheduled for December 11 release. He is now filming Netflix’s thriller “Red Notice“, which also stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot.