Ryan Tannehill timeline: How new contract with Titans led to a career revival for ex-Dolphins QB

Ryan Tannehill was the most improbable quarterback who played in the NFL’s 2020 conference championship weekend. Tannehill fell short of leading the Titans past the eventual Super Bowl 54 campion Chiefs in the AFC title game in Kansas City on Sunday for a third consecutive road-upset playoff win. He was on the brink of the third QB from the talented 2012 draft class to go to a Super Bowl, joining Russell Wilson and Nick Foles.

At the end of the 2018 season, it looked like Tannehill might never be a relevant starter again. His time with the Dolphins, the team that selected him No. 8 overall, was running out after six mostly average seasons and another one lost to a torn ACL.

But Tannehill had the fortune of landing in a second ideal spot in Tennessee. Since he took over starting to replace Marcus Mariota in Week 7 of the 2019 season, the team has gone 12-3. Here’s breaking down the Tannehill thrill ride from Miami to Nashville:

Ryan Tannehill trade from Dolphins to Titans, first new contract

The Dolphins decide to clean house in 2019 with much of their key personnel after firing coach Adam Gase, who had mixed results with Tannehill’s skill set. Tannehill gave them an opportunity to stockpile more draft picks, and they took it soon after the new league year began in mid-March, packaging with him with a sixth-round pick to get a fourth- and seventh-round pick back from the Titans.

Miami made it easier to acquire Tannehill by restructuring his contract to a one-year, $7 million deal (plus up to $5 million more in incentives). Of that $7 million, Tennessee paid only $2 million for Tannehill in 2019, with $1.75 million of that money guaranteed.

Tannehill earned $12.668 million all guaranteed on his rookie deal, and then extended for four years at $96 million before a restructure. In relation to that, the Titans’ price for him as a high-end backup for Mariota was an absolute steal.

Ryan Tannehill stats

Tannehill by far had his best regular season in 2019, completing 70.3 percent of his passing, rating a spectacular 117.5 and also throwing for 9.6 yards per attempt, all career highs. Consider his previous highs were a 67.1 completion percentage, 93.5 efficiency and 7.7 yards per attempt.

Tannehill, on top of 22 TD passes to only six interceptions, averaged 228.5 yards passing per game. He also rushed for a career-best 4 TDs with 185 yards, his best total there in four seasons after being a more active athletic threat early in his career.

Digging deeper, Pro Football Reference’s Advanced Passing stats cite that Tannehill threw 80.9 percent of his passes on target, third in the league. His 11 yards per scramble were on par with the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

Tannehill also was crazy effective downfield passing off play-action created by the dominant running of NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. He produced 1,095 of his 2,741 yards that way. Tannehill also did that on only 84 attempts, putting him at a ridiculous 13.0 yards per attempt.

The difference from Tannehill and Mariota is that he fearlessly let the ball rip deep and wasn’t tentative about his decisions to do that or take off and run when needed, especially in the red zone. It’s completely true that Tannehill was playing with “house money” and like he’s had nothing to lose, everything to gain. That allowed him to have fun passing and running, while Mariota played it tight, worrying too much about making big mistakes all the way through the red zone, to the point that he left a lot of big pass plays on the table.

Tannehill was rewarded as Tennessee signed him to a four-year, $118 million deal with $91 million guaranteed this March to keep him from becoming a true free agent. He has kept it up through the Titans’ undefeated start to the 2020 season, now locked into Arthur Smith’s offense which remans on the uptick with increased weaponry.

How old is Ryan Tannehill?

Tannehill turned 32 in July. That’s by no means “old” for a quarterback these days, with guys playing into their late 30s and early 40s. The Titans couldn’t have asked for much more from Tannehill after saving their season with an increased level of competent QB play that has been stellar at times.

After Tannehill fit in so well in first-year coordinator Smith’s offense and clicked so well with the receiving personnel, the Titans had a no-brainer decision to sign him to the type of contract Mariota might have gotten had he lived up to being a franchise QB.

It was easy to let Mariota walk and it became easy to figure out for how much and for how long they wanted in re-invest in Tannehill to keep him from leaving. Mariota signed with the Raiders as Derek Carr’s backup, only to land on IR with a pectoral injury to begin the 2020 season.

Four years might be too long if there’s any age-related regression. But the Titans are confident they have found the perfect QB to operate their run-heavy offense without limiting the big-play potenital of their passing game.

Ryan Tannehill’s college career

Tannehill, a native of Big Spring, Texas, is a product of Texas A,amp;M. Athleticism always has been a big asset as he came to the Aggies as a track star. He competed to start at QB as a freshman in 2008, but after losing the battle, he was moved to wide receiver by coach Mike Sherman, who formerly led Brett Favre and the Packers.

With a second chance to play QB full-time as a junior in 2010, Tannehill took full advantage. He exploded for a program single-game record 449 passing yards in his first start against Texas Tech and stamped his starting status with wins over Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas.

Tannehill, after racking up 112 catches for 1,596 yards and 10 TDs as a receiver during his college career, caught the eye of NFL scouts for what he did both passing (5,450 yards, 42 TDs) and rushing (369 yards, 5 TDs) in fewer than two full seasons as a QB.

He went as the third QB in the ’12 draft, behind Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III. Tannehill became the first Dolphins’ first-round QB since Dan Marino in 1983. Sherman, who was fired by Texas A,amp;M, was hired by the Dolphins as offensive coordinator in January ’12, just three months before taking Tannehill to reunite them.

Ryan Tannehill career timeline

July 27, 1988: Tannehill is born in Lubbock, Texas.

2006: Tannehill gets named a three-star recruit as a dual-threat QB by Rivals.com. In addition to quarterback, he was a basketball player ana track-and-field athlete for Big Spring High School, competing well as a state-level hurdler and triple-jumper.

2007: Tannehill is redshirted for his first season at Texas A,amp;M

2008: Tannehil proves Sherman right, excelling at wide receiver with 55 catches for 844 yards and 5 TDs as a redshirt freshman.

2009: Tannehill takes only eight snaps as a quarterback, staying at wideout.

Oct. 23, 2010: Tannehill splits QB snaps with Jerrod Johnson in a 45-10 rout over Kansas.

Oct. 30, 2010: Tennehill makes his first start against Texas Tech, keeping the job for good after leading the Aggies to a 45-27 victory.

Feb. 25, 2012: Tannehill sits out his NFL Combine workout after measuring just short of 6-4 and 221 pounds and scoring an impressive 34 on the Wonderlic test.

March 29, 2012: Tannehill works out well at his Pro Day back in College Station, including showing off his speed by running the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds

April 26, 2012: Tannehill is drafted 8th overall by the Dolphins.

July 28, 2012. Tannehill signs his four-year rookie contract, a day after his 24th birthday.

Aug. 20, 2012: Tannehill is named starting quarterback over veteran Matt Moore.

Sept. 9, 2012: Tannehill makes his NFL debut back in Texans against Houston. He struggles in a 30-10 loss with J.J. Watt disrupting him into three interceptions, but Tannehill would go on to start every game in his rookie season, going 7-9.

Sept, 30, 2012: Tannehill throws for 431 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Cardinals, breaking Marino’s rookie single-game record.

Dec. 15, 2013: Tannehill has the best game of his second season, throwing for 314 yards and 3 TDs with no INTs in a 24-20 win over the Patriots.

Jan. 6, 2014: The Dolphins fire Sherman as Tannehill’s offensive coordinator. He gets replaced by Bill Lazor.

Sept. 7, 2014: Tannehill beats the Patriots again to open the season, this time throwing for only 178 yards and 2 TDs.

May 16, 2015: Tannehill signs a 6-year contract extension worth $96 million.

Oct. 25, 2015: Tannehill beats the Texans by throwing for 282 yards and 4 TDs and posing his first perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Jan. 9, 2016: Offensive-minded Adam Gase is hired as Dolphins head coach. Lazor is replaced by Clyde Christensen.

Dec. 11, 2016: Tannehill suffers a partial ACL tear in his left knee against the Cardinals, ending his career-best season from working with Gase.

Dec. 24, 2016: Moore leads the Dolphins over the Bills to end an eight-year playoff drought.

Aug. 3, 2017: Tannehill suffers another partially torn left ACL, this time while scrambling in training camp.

Aug. 7, 2017: The Dolphins sign Jay Cutler to be their replacement QB for Gase.

Aug. 11, 2017: Tannehill decides to have season-ending knee surgery.

March 1, 2018: Gase announces that Tannehill will remain the starter in coming back from injury.

Sept. 9, 2018: Tannehill starts the lightning-delayed marathon season opener against the Titans, throwing for 230 yards and 2 TDs in a 27-20 win.

Oct. 7, 2018: Tannehill suffers a right shoulder injury in a loss to the Bengals that costs him five games of action.

Dec. 9, 2018: Tannehill is involved in his most memorable play as a Dolphin, throwing the pass to wide receiver Kenny Stills that would become the game-winning “Miracle in Miami” TD against the Patriots.

March 15, 2019: Tannehill is traded to the Titans.

Oct. 13, 2019: Tannehill replaces Mariota during the Titans’ 16-0 loss at the Broncos.

Oct. 20, 2019: Tannehill takes over starting duties and delivers 312 passing yards and 2 TDs in a 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Dec. 8, 2019: Tannehill lights up the Raiders to earn him AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He throws for 391 yards and 3 TDs in a 42-21 rout.

Dec. 29, 2019: Tannehill throws for 198 yards and 2 TDs in a 35-14 rout of the Texans in Houston to help his team clinch an AFC wild-card playoff berth as the No. 6 seed.

Jan. 4, 2019: Tannehill needs to complete only 8 passes for 72 yards and a TD, as in his first career playoff game, the Titans upset the Patriots 20-13 in New England.

Jan. 11, 2019: Tannehill needs to complete only 7 passes for 88 yards and 2 TDs plus run for another score, as in his second carer playoff game, the Titans shock the Ravens 28-12 in Baltimore.

Jan 19, 2019: Tannehill makes his first AFC championship game start vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. He plays well (21-of-31, 209 yards passing, two TDs, 101.8 rating) and the Titans jump out to a 10-0 lead, but eventually Mahomes burns the Titans’ defense more in a 35-24 win.

March 15, 2020: Tannehill signs a four-year, $118 million deal with the Titans at the start of NFL free agency, keeping him in Nashville through 2023. He gets $62 million guaranteed at signing, $91 million in total guarantees and an average annual salary of $29.5 million.

July 27, 2020: Tannehill turns 32 years old.

Sept. 27, 2020: Tannehill begins the 2020 NFL regular season 3-0 with wins over the Broncos, Jaguars and Vikings.