Ryan Henry Is Being Accused Of Sleeping With His Best Friend’s Ex And Mother Of His Son

Roommates, this is some messy messy tea! Y’all know who Ryan Henry is right? The fineeee tattoo shop owner that’s on ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago?’ Though we know Ryan to be a single man, it turns out that Ryan has been OUT IN THESE STREETS… allegedly. According to his best friend of 12 years, Anthony Lindsey, he took to social media to accuse his ex bestie of a betrayal he’s still wrapping his mind around. In an instagram post he shows an alleged text conversation between Ryan and the mother of his child, Nina.

In the alleged texts, Ryan says he misses Nina and they allude to doing SOMETHING. See what Anthony had to say and the texts below:

View this post on Instagram SWIPE: #Roommates, the best friend of #BlackInkCrewChicago star #RyanHenry is alleging that Ryan had a sexual relationship with the mother of his child, who is also Ryan’s godson. A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 11, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

Ryan did manage to post a very interesting video on his instagram story:

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #RyanHenry posted an interesting video amid allegations of him having a sexual relationship with his god son’s mother! (SWIPE to catch up on the tea!)—Visit our Ig story to see who the alleged other woman is!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 12, 2020 at 5:33am PDT

If you’re like me, you’re wondering who is the alleged woman involved?? We got y’all! See Ryan’s best friend and the mother of his child:

View this post on Instagram “It didn't work out with me an your mom But yo, push come to shove You was conceived in love So if the world attacks, and you slide off track Remember one fact, I got your back” When you have a child by someone that person becomes your family. For life. Your friends and family don’t have to understand it. Fuck them. The child is all that matters. Every child needs to see their parents be able to function in the same environment. They also deserve to share moments with both parents. If the person you’re dating can’t honor that, fuck them too. They’re not for you. @glacier____ A post shared by ANTHONY LINDSEY (@theanthonylindsey) on Aug 13, 2020 at 4:11pm PDT

Anthony hasn’t held his tongue at all when it comes to how he feels about the situation and the betrayal he’s experienced. After some heat, Ryan did go on Instagram Live and had something to say and hints that that there could possibly be way more to the story than people think:

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #Roommates, #RyanHenry went live and let his fans know it’s a lot that they don’t know about the allegations his friend made about him . (SWIPE for previous posts) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 12, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

