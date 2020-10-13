Royce Reed Accuses Dwight Howard Of Neglecting His Kids

Former Basketball Wives star Royce Reed has called out NBA baller Dwight Howard for allegedly neglecting his children.

Royce shares a son with the professional athlete.

“Imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here and that they haven’t seen since July or SPOKEN to since August before they leave the city and the response is ‘I don’t know, I gotta see what the team doin,'” Royce captioned the post. “A multimillionaire who can catch any flight with a choice to spend a couple hours with children who want to think he’s their own personal Superman. A child who REALLY NEEDS HIM RIGHT NOW!”

“But… I hold this little boy at night through tears and anger. I comfort him. I raise him with love not through money,” Reed added. “So anyone who has an issue with that F*CK YALL! Straight up! Braylon will always cause my lioness to come out! PERIOD!”