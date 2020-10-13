Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Called ‘Pathetic’ by ‘Charmed’ Reboot Star

WENN/Instagram

Sarah Jeffery who stars in the new ‘Charmed’ series has fired back at the two original cast members over their negative attitude towards the Netflix reboot.

Actress Sarah Jeffery has slammed Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan for their “embarrassing” attitudes towards the reboot of their show “Charmed“.

During a recent TikTok event, Holly and Rose – who starred alongside Alyssa Milano in the show about three witch sisters – took aim at the CW reboot, which stars Sarah as Maggie Vega.

“It sucks,” Rose said, before admitting she hasn’t actually seen the show. “I’m glad people have jobs. But it sucks.”

While Holly stayed silent, she failed to hold back her laughter about Rose’s comments.

And addressing the TikTok video, Sarah took to Twitter to slam the actresses for their behaviour as she said, “You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.”

“I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC (women of colour). I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.”

Initially, Rose McGowan was not so negative when the reboot was first announced. In 2018, she said, “I wish nothing but the best for the new female actors whose careers hopefully will be launched by this show into something long and prosperous.”

McGowan changed her tune after Netflix pulled off the original show and replaced it with the new one. “You search for [the show on Netflix], they want you to find the new Charmed and not the old people,” so Holly Marie Combs assumed.

Unlike McGowan, Combs has always been against the reboot. “Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work,” she tweeted in 2018. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews, and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”