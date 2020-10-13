RnB Group Allure Blasts Mariah Carey for Leaving Them Out of Memoir

Instagram

R&B group Allure has had enough with being treated like they don’t exist by Mariah Carey. The trio, who was initially formed in the early 1990s as a quartet, was the first group to sign to Mariah’s label Crave Records and they naturally expected them to be included in her newly-released memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”.

Mariah, however, seemingly thought that the group was insignificant to her life as she didn’t mention about them in the new book. In an interview with Vulture, the “Hero” hitmaker said, “If somebody or something didn’t pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren’t in the book.” The comment was most likely meant to be a jab at Eminem, but Allure also found it offensive.

The group addressed the omission in an Instagram post which featured a vintage clip of Mariah gushing over Allure as the first group in her label. “For years we’ve always taken the high road. When it came to our career. Dealt with people having their own opinions about what went down with us and Mariah,” so the group, who is known for songs like “All Cried Out”, wrote. “Hearing rumors that one of us assaulted her. People saying we were bitter. At the end of the day we have and will always feel strongly about principle.”

“You had a label and we were your first act. We remember people always saying, ‘You guys were like the wall paper at crave…’ We’ve always stayed Quiet and been nice about everything although we didn’t receive the same back. One thing that’s sickening is being treated as if we never existed. How does anyone blatantly lie and totally disregard people who were a huge part of your life and your career..between us and 7 Mile…. that’s all anyone ever talked about,” the post continued.

“Never even cared to even see how we were after everything was said and done. We would have Been ok with you never mentioning the label at all….we were close to you …like sisters…but to actually mention the label and completely disregard us and our accolades and what we brought to the table as your ‘FIRST ARTISTS’ is a slap in the face…,” they concluded the message.

In her book, Mariah opened up about various things including Crave. While she didn’t mention Allure, Mariah said that Crave, a boutique record label that her ex-husband Tommy Mottola created for her, was a short-lived project that ended as soon as she called it quits with the then Sony Music president. She also mentioned that Crave led to a member of The Negro League, whom the singer claimed to be the first act signed to Crave, starring as the love interest in her and Jermaine Dupri‘s “Sweetheart”.