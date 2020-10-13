Rescuers sound alarm on number of koalas killed by cars

It’s been a particularly grim last few months for wildlife workers at the Moreton Bay Koala Rescue centre.

It’s breeding season – a when young male koalas take to prowling the fringes of their habitat in search of a mate. But such hopeful beginnings can end badly. It’s also the when the most koalas are killed by cars.

WARNING: IMAGES BELOW MAY BE DISTRESSING

In the past four months from the beginning of June, the rescue service has recorded 46 koala deaths due to car strikes; a further 12 were injured.

It’s a significant increase on recent years, Morton Bay Koala Rescue’s Mike Fowler said.

“It’s been a dreadful year. I guess on average we would usually see about 50 deaths from car strikes, this year so far we have seen about 80 already,” Mr Fowler said.

“It’s a stressful situation because that is a lot of koalas over a very short period.”

Killian is a young male in search of a mate and has been rescued six times now, usually near a train station where there are no more trees. (Supplied: Moreton Bay Koala Rescue)

The increase in number of koalas killed by cars in the area could be attributed to a high number of new housing developments completed in the past year, which had further eroded koala habitats, he said.

Mr Fowler said there was also little being done to address deadly hotspots for koalas.

“These animals are being absolutely annihilated and there seems to be no end to it,” he said.

By far the worst hotspot in the Moreton Bay region was a poorly lit, semi-rural road running through Warner and Eatons Hill, Mr Fowler said.

So far, 13 koalas have been killed on Eatons Crossing Road this year.

Car deaths add to bushfire devastation

Moreton Bay Koala Rescue is not the only wildlife organisation alarmed about the number of koalas killed by cars this year.

A koala affected by the recent bushfires is released back into native bushland following treatment at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park on February 21, 2020 in Parndana, Australia. (Getty)

Down on the NSW north coast, where koala populations were decimated by last summer’s horrific bushfires, workers at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital are also concerned.

According to the hospital’s records, 29 koalas have been hit by cars this year, with only one surviving.

“It’s pretty devastating. I know in the last few weeks we have had to euthanise a few because of injuries sustained following a motor vehicle strike,” Sue Ashton, from the hospital, said.

“What often happens is their jaw gets broken and if their jaw is broken then they can’t survive. But they also get broken limbs too.”

Housing developments are increasingly destroying what is left of koala habitats. (Supplied: Moreton Bay Koala Rescue)

A World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report, released last month, found last summer’s bushfires wiped out about 71 percent of koala populations in six key locations on the NSW north coast.

At the Lake Innes Nature Reserve near Port Macquarie, 34 percent of koalas perished in the fires, according to the research.

The koala populations further south at Kiwarrak and Khappinghat Nature Reserve – which the hospital also cares for – have been all but obliterated with a 87-100 percent loss.

Despite there now being far fewer koalas in the region, the numbers being hit by cars remained about the same as last year, Ms Ashton said.

This indicated that the proportion of koalas involved in car accidents had actually increased, most likely due to habitat loss because of the fires, she said.

Driver behaviour can play a key role in helping keep koalas safe, with speed often a vital factor.

“Sadly, people don’t slow down, if they slowed down it would make such a huge difference,” Ms Ashton said.

Mr Fowler agreed, adding most fatal koala strikes happened at night, when cars were travelling quickly in sparse traffic along poorly-lit roads.

How a driver reacted after hitting a koala could also have a big impact on whether the animal survived, Mr Fowler said.

In the vast majority of cases – about 85-90 pecent – drivers who hit koalas did not stop, he said.

“Most of them keep driving, and some other poor bugger comes along, sees it, and rings us,” Mr Fowler said.

“People think we are going to judge them, we don’t. I judge the ones that don’t stop.

“Some of these koalas could have been saved if they got medical assistance quicker.”

An untagged koala killed by a car last week in Mango Hill, Moreton Bay. The driver did not stop but a passing ambulance crew called rescuers. (Moreton Bay Koala Rescue)

Last week, an 11-year-old koala was hit by a car in the Moreton Bay suburb of Lawnton. The driver took off and the koala, named Audrey, died.

However, someone else called rescuers, and it was discovered that Audrey had an enlarged teat, meaning she had a joey.

Rescuers managed to track the joey down, who would not have survived in the wild by itself, Mr Fowler said.

The best thing a driver could do if they hit a koala, or came across an injured one, was to call their local wildlife rescue service or the RSPCA, he said.

“Human safety is paramount. Never put yourself at risk or others if it’s a busy road,” Mr Fowler said.

“But, if it’s on the side of the road, what we ask is if they have a blanket or something similar in their car to put that over the top of the koala. That will immediately ease the stress of the koala.”

Drivers should not try to put the koala in their car, he said.

“People get the perception that koalas are big, soft, cuddly things. They can be extremely wild and aggressive animals and they can do a lot of damage.”