Report: Jets trying to trade Le’Veon Bell

The New York Jets have put Le’Veon Bell on the trade block again, and this time it appears they’re even more serious about a deal.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets have begun shopping Bell, and are hopeful of trading him before the Nov. 3 deadline. Bell is unhappy in New York, and the Jets have gotten little consistent production from the running back since signing him prior to the 2019 season.

Bell reportedly told friends that he would request a trade if the season did not go well. He has also privately expressed frustration with coach Adam Gase and his gameplans. Bell’s dissatisfaction with Gase became apparent again this weekend, with his social media activity hinting at trouble behind the scenes.

The Jets shopped Bell during the offseason. The running back’s four year, $52.5 million contract proved a hindrance, and it may be again here unless Bell is willing to discuss a restructuring.

The 28-year-old has been a disappointment since joining the Jets. Once one of the league’s best dual-threat backs, Bell tallied just 1,250 yards from scrimmage last season. This year has been worse, as he’s been held to 74 rushing yards in two games while being a total non-factor in the passing game.