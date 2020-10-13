Reagan Campbell-Gilarrd State of Origin bubble, Mark Geyer

New South Wales great Mark Geyer has slammed Reagan Campbell-Gillard’s reluctance to play for the Blues in the November Origin series.

The demands of the bubble were difficult to endure according to Campbell Gillard, who suggested last week he may have to get “few things to get done” in the offseason if selected but said he would have to deal with the conditions if duty calls.

The Eels prop was named in Brad Fittler’s Blues squad after the Eels fell out of the finals race with a loss to South Sydney on Saturday.

Which six will make the NSW Origin side? Sterlo’s Wrap

Campbell-Gillard wasn’t the only player to air concerns over the grueling nature of staying in a bubble.

Fellow Blues teammate Josh Addo-Carr also revealed how much he misses his family and how staying in the Origin bubble means he won’t be able to spend time with them if the Storm make it to the decider.

However, Geyer wasn’t having it, saying players should treat playing for NSW as a privilege.

“I think (Campbell-Gillard) has (earned his spot) for what he did in the first half of the year, and I definitely think his first half the other night was back to his best form,” Geyer told Triple M radio on Monday.

“But some of the comments he’s made since then about not really being a fan of going back into a bubble, and having a nose operation because he can’t breathe out of it… you either want to play Origin or you don’t.

“It’s as simple as that.

Freddy reacts to possible Origin picks

“Those comments I know will filter back to the coaching staff who will look at them and say ‘look, Reagan, these spots are like hens’ teeth, they are very rare. If you want it, you got it, but if you don’t then we’ll put someone else in there’.”

NRL players have been in their “bubbles” since the competition resumed in May, and the Eel prop said he may knock back the chance to play for NSW due to the rigors of being locked in another bubble for five weeks.

“To be honest, I really don’t like the bubble,” Campbell-Gillard said.

“I’m hoping things can change for us moving forward.

“Not only myself but pretty much every team and every player could vouch for how the bubble is probably affecting them away from football.

“If I get picked in (the NSW squad), I will have to deal with that.

“I don’t know… I’d say yes, but again I’ve got to get a few things done in the off-season as well.

“I’ve got to get my nose fixed. I can’t breathe at the moment.”

Campebll-Gillard hasn’t played Origin since 2018 before a broken jaw ended his campaign.

He has been one of the form props in the NRL and is in contention to replace the axed David Klemmer.