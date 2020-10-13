R&B Singer Ashanti Turns 40 – LEAKS Bikini Pics Showing PERFECT Body!!

R&B singer Ashanti turns 40 years old today, and can confirm that she looks amazing.

Right now the gorgeous singer is in Antigua with her family and friends quarantining while vacationing. And yesterday she dropped some bikini videos, to let folks know that at age 40 – she’s still got one of the baddest bodies in the game.

Here’s video:

Ashanti is a singer, songwriter, record producer, model and actress. Throughout her career, Ashanti has sold over 12 million records worldwide

But she’s more than just a great singer. Aside from music, Ashanti has also acted in various productions. In 2005, she made her feature film debut in Coach Carter alongside Samuel L. Jackson, as well as starring as Dorothy Gale in the made-for-television film The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, which pulled in nearly 8 million viewers when it premiered.

She has since appeared in the films John Tucker Must Die (2006) and Resident Evil: Extinction (2007).