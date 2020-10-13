Rapper Fivio Foreign’s Pregnant Girlfriend Defends Him After Getting Assaulted

Instagram

The Brooklyn rapper was taken into custody over the weekend in Edgewater, New Jersey after being accused of purposely causing bodily injury to Jasmine Giselle.

Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign has been arrested. The hip-hop star was taken into custody over the weekend in Edgewater, New Jersey on a simple assault charge as he was accused of purposely causing bodily injury to another person.

Details regarding his arrest were scarce at the time, but now it has been reported that Fivio assaulted his girlfriend Jasmine Giselle, who is currently pregnant with their child, according to Bergen County Jail. A judge reportedly ordered that Fivio remained in custody pending further court proceedings. No bond has been set at this time.

Following the report, Jasmine hopped into her Instagram account to confirm the story and come to Fivio’s defense as she pointed out that she was not the one who called police on the rapper. She said on the photo-sharing site, “Thank you so much for your kind words but I’d like to clarify a few things. I did not call the police on Fivio, I did not press charges and I do not want the father of my children in jail.”

In her post, Jasmine elaborated that it was her neighbor who called the cops after hearing things from their home. “A situation happened in our home and a nosy neighbor called the police,” she said. “The police who pressed charges and in time Fivi will be relieved of all charges. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Fivio rose to fame in June 2019 after releasing a song entitled “Big Drip”, which received a remix with Lil Baby and Quavo. The single currently has over 48 million views on YouTube. Earlier this year, the rapper, who signed RichFish Records and Columbia Records, teamed up with Drake on his song “Demons” in addition to Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay‘s “Zoo York”.