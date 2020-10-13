Rapper Asian Doll: I F*ck w/ Trump!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Rapper Asian Doll has issued an apology after she made comments in support of President Donald Trump.

“I f*ck with the n*gga Trump because the n*gga giving out a lot of money right now,” she said to her fans on livestream. “I get my money in different ways, so I be around a lot of people who get they money in different ways too and they is up.”

She also tweeted, “I rather trump be the president then that other dude fasho.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR