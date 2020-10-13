Rapper Asian Doll: I F*ck w/ Trump!!

Rapper Asian Doll has issued an apology after she made comments in support of President Donald Trump.

“I f*ck with the n*gga Trump because the n*gga giving out a lot of money right now,” she said to her fans on livestream. “I get my money in different ways, so I be around a lot of people who get they money in different ways too and they is up.”

She also tweeted, “I rather trump be the president then that other dude fasho.”

Her fans were quick to call her out for her remarks, and she then hopped on Twitter to make an apology.

“If you rock with me & I offended you I’m sorry I only care if I hurt people who genuine love me fr,” she wrote. “I was having a high conversation & tweeted bout it VOTE FOR WHO YOU WANT EVERY VOTE COUNTS.”

The rapper has since deleted the tweet.