Ranveer Singh to play double role for Angoor remake by Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh created a storm in 2018 with Simmba. The cop drama raked in big moolah at the box-office. Now we hear that this actor-director Jodi will reunite again for the remake of Gulzar’s Angoor.

Rohit Shetty has been wanting to remake Angoor for a while now. In fact, there were reports in 2015 that he’d remake Angoor with Shah Rukh Khan. According to an online portal, the filmmaker has put the project back on track now. And he wants Ranveer Singh to step into Sanjeev Kumar’s shoes and play the double role. A source told the portal, “He (Rohit Shetty) has now got the much- needed break in the Covid pandemic, and he utilised the time to fine tune and rework on the script of Angoor adaptation.”

The 1982 comedy, which was an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Comedy Of Errors, had two twins separated at birth. Years later, they meet again and a comedy of errors ensures. Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma played the lead roles with Moushmi Chatterjee and Deepti Naval playing their love interest. Now this remake will surely be exciting with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. This will be the actor’s first double-role. Meanwhile Rohit Shetty’s other film Sooryavanshi might hit the theatres on January 26, 2021.