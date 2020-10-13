R Madhavan reacts to the teenager’s arrest who sent rape threats to MS Dhoni’s daughter

Social media can be quite toxic, we know that. Recently, this toxicity was on full diaplay on MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi’s intagram account. Dhoni’s poor form at the IPL has been a big talking point. After the skipper failed to help Chennai Super Kings earn 2 points against Kolkata Knight Riders, his wife’s comment sections was filled with hate messages. There were even rape threats to his daughter.

This obviously infuriated people,who called for the immediate arrest of the culprit. According to a report in Times Of India, a 16-year-old teen was arrested on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat. After making the arrest, Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh, Kutch (West) told reporters, “The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back.”

Actor Madhavan took to social media and reacted to the news with a tweet that read, “Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni’s Daughter: Police Great job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens.”

We complexly agree with you, Madhavan.