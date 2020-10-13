Prabhas has a special birthday gift for his Radhe Shyam co-star Pooja Hegde

It’s Pooja Hegde’s 30th birthday today and the actor has a lot to look forward to. The poster of her next project with Prabhas, Radhe Shyam, released recently and was showered with a lot of love. Radhe Shyam is a Telugu film that has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Prabhas took to social media to wish his co-star. He posted the first look of Pooja Hegde from the film. He shared a post of her, in the different languages the film will be releasing in and wrote, “Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday! @director_radhaa @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms #GopiKrishnaFilms #KrishnamRaju #BhushanKumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @radheshyamfilm #RadheShyam”

The new poster has surely piqued our interest. Check out the post below.