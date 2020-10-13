Posthaste: Why TSX investors are poised to benefit from a ‘surprise’ positive earnings cycle

Good morning!

TSX investors have seen it all this year: optimism (pre-COVID-19), depression (during the first COVID lockdown), euphoria (after lockdowns were lifted) and now anxiety (on slower recovery and low oil prices).

But they may be in for yet another mood swing before the year is up.

Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, and one of the most bullish analysts in North America, says after a surprise second quarter earnings bump pundits are being conservative and not factoring in a positive surprise cycle in corporate earnings.

“When we look at trends exhibited since the June revision troughs in the TSX, 2020 estimates have been revised up just 13 per cent, roughly in line with the net positive surprise seen in second-quarter earnings,” Belski said in a note last week.

“This suggests to us that a vast majority of analysts are merely marking to market their estimates after being too pessimistic. Furthermore, while consensus numbers for 2021 earnings are expected to rebound by more than 50 per cent, analysts have revised estimates up by less than 5 per cent. Thus, we believe earnings growth estimates are likely too modest, thereby setting the stage for a strong positive earnings surprise cycle over the next few quarters and into 2021.”

Companies have remained relatively resilient through the current earnings recession, and have embarked on strong cost-cutting measures and restructuring. Meanwhile, an improving manufacturing outlook and inventory rebuild cycle are harbingers of a strong cyclical rebound in earnings.

While S,amp;P TSX’s corporate earnings per share is set to decline 36 per cent this year, it will rebound 57 per cent in 2020 and 14 per cent in 2021, Belski forecasts.

Hard-hit sectors such as energy (EPS expected to be up 593 per cent in 2021), real estate (up 282 per cent) and health care (143 per cent higher) will drive corporate earnings growth in 2021.

The analyst believes TSX could still hit 18,200 points by the end of the year from its current level of 16,565 points.

“Looking out to the third quarter and beyond, it appears that a majority of analysts are merely marking to market estimates off the heels of the positive surprise in the second quarter,” Belksi said.

In the United States, investment bank Jefferies LLC is similarly brimming with optimism, noting that the “mother of all profit turnarounds” is coming in the third quarter for companies in the S,amp;P 500.

“U.S. 3Q20 results will possibly be the best ever q-q growth in S,amp;P 500 history as a combination of a very low base, U.S. and global inventory restocking, weak energy input costs and falling interest expenses push up revenues and expand margins alike. Aside from oil, pricing power is surprisingly strong,” Sean Darby, the New York-based bank’s global equity strategist, said in a note this morning.

Investors can look forward to a 25 per cent earnings growth in 2021 (not accounting for any tax changes) and that has over-ridden concerns about the U.S. election outcome, a lack of a fiscal stimulus package and lingering concerns over COVID-19.

Darby says these five factors will drive S,amp;P 500 earnings: