Police hunt runaway Rolls Royce driver after supercar smash with a Lamborghini

This is the aftermath of a high-cost crash involving two supercars, with one of the drivers fleeing the scene.

Police are hunting the motorist who scarpered after careering their £250,000 luxury Rolls-Royce into the back of a £160,000 Lamborghini.

Emergency services raced to Walsall, West Midlands, after reports of the smash on Tuesday.

An image, showing the battered Rolls-Royce Ghost and Lamborghini Urus, was released by officers probing the incident.

West Midlands Force Response launched an appeal for information on social media.

A statement from the force read: “Well. . .this is an expensive crash.

“I wonder if it was the cost or another reason why the Rolls driver left the scene?

“Either way, we have his photo and will ask him very soon.

“Driver was not driving for the conditions and obviously can’t handle a car like this.”

Web users reacted to the costly collision.

Richard Tracy wrote: “Wow, wonder how much to fix that.”

Gary Perry added: “There’s got to be over £400k worth of car there.

“The owners are not going to be very happy to say the least.”

Aaron Summers said: “That’s two very gutted car owners right there.

“Both will be someone’s pride and joy.”

Gail Brennan added: “You don’t see too many of them driving around the Black Country, something smells fishy here.”