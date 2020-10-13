Photos: Shilpa Shetty is back from Manali after wrapping up Hungama 2

Hungama, that released in 2003, starring Paresh Rawal, Akshye Khanna, Aftab Shivdesani and Rimi Sen was a big hit. The laughter riot was directed by king of comedies Priyadarshan and dealt with a comedy of errors that occurs between a husband and wife due to an unemployed girl.

Now back after seventeen years, Priyadarshan is all set to bring the sequel to the film. An entirely separate story line starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash is underway. The entire cast and crew had gone to Manali to shoot for the film and needless to say it looked like a riot from the pictures Shilpsa shared on her social media.

Wrapping up her schedule, Shilpa is now back to Mumbai. She announced that she is heading back home with a few pictures from the airport before she boarded and was later clicked at the private airport in Mumbai by the paps.

Shilpa was snapped in a chic monochrome look. What made her look interesting were her super cool and chic sneakers. The uncoordinated colourful pair makes the look quite stylish.