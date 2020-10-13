Photos: Ileana D’Cruz’s OOTD is grabbing all the attention

Ileana D’Cruz made her way into Bollywood after having a string of successful films down South. Her debut film in Bollywood, Barfi, was a hit. Later, she was seen in films like Main Tera Hero, Rustom and more which struck a chord with the audience too. The actress has also openly spoken about her battle with depression and inspired several people to do away with the taboo around mental illnesses. Today, we snapped the stunner as she stepped out in the city. Her social media posts are a hit among her fans and her latest outing grabbed all the attention as she looked stylish as ever.

Ileana opted for a pair of baggy jeans and a oversized white shirt, she styled it with a pair of white sneaks and a cool black fringe sling bag. The actress happily posed for the paparazzi before zooming off in her ride. Take a look at all the pictures from her latest outing below.