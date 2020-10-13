Philippines starts registering millions for its national identification system, storing biometric data including fingerprints, facial photos, and iris scans (Jun Endo/Nikkei Asia)

Jun Endo / Nikkei Asia:

Philippines starts registering millions for its national identification system, storing biometric data including fingerprints, facial photos, and iris scans  —  Manila hopes system will spur consumer adoption of electronic payments,nbsp; —  MANILA — The Philippines began Monday registering millions …

