Philippines starts registering millions for its national identification system, storing biometric data including fingerprints, facial photos, and iris scans (Jun Endo/Nikkei Asia)

Jun Endo / Nikkei Asia:
Philippines starts registering millions for its national identification system, storing biometric data including fingerprints, facial photos, and iris scans — Manila hopes system will spur consumer adoption of electronic payments,nbsp; — MANILA — The Philippines began Monday registering millions …
