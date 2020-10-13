Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2020 Third-Quarter Results

Article content

NEW YORK — Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2020Q3earnings on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2020 Third-Quarter results, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

During the webcast, Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss PMI’s results and answer questions from the investment community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at www.pmi.com/2020Q3earnings.

Slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/2020Q3earnings.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOSPlatform 1 device and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the U.S. under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI’s smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of June 30, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 11.2 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI’s heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 57 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOSbrand. For more information, please visit http://www.pmi.com and http://www.pmiscience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005803/en/

Contacts

Investor Relations:

New York: +1 (917) 663 2233

Lausanne: +41 (0)58 242 4666

Media:

Lausanne: +41 (0)58 242 4500

Email: [email protected]

#distro