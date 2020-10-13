Original “Charmed” Cast Is Fighting With Remake Actor

So, we all grew up watching Charmed and wishing we were a Halliwell sister, right? Well, the show was given a modern reboot in 2018, giving a new generation the opportunity to fall in love with the Power of Three. The remake has the same name, but it features an all-new cast. And this time, the witches are all women of color!



Jordon Nuttall / The CW Network/ Courtesy Everett Collection

