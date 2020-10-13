Original “Charmed” Cast Is Fighting With Remake Actor

“I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.”
In case you haven’t heard, there’s a ton of drama going on in the magical community this week. Go ahead and grab your popcorn as I catch you up to speed.
So, we all grew up watching Charmed and wishing we were a Halliwell sister, right? Well, the show was given a modern reboot in 2018, giving a new generation the opportunity to fall in love with the Power of Three. The remake has the same name, but it features an all-new cast. And this time, the witches are all women of color!
But not everyone was pleased by the reboot. Namely, two of the the OG sisters.
In a recent video circulating social media, Holly Marie Combs (who played Piper) and Rose McGowan (who played Paige) shaded the remake.
The video starts with Holly talking about the original Charmed leaving Netflix. “I think it means when you search for it, they want you find the new Charmed and not the old people.”
“But it sucks!” Rose exclaimed as Holly laughed. “I haven’t seen it, I can’t say that. I’ve never seen it. I’m happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck.”
Well, Sarah Jeffrey (who plays Maggie in the new Charmed) had something to say about that. She tweeted that the older women’s behavior was “sad” and “pathetic”:
She added her hope that the ladies could find joy in other ways beside “putting down” women of color:
Holly responded to Sarah’s tweet this morning, saying, “That’s some bullshit”:
This isn’t the first time that Holly has taken issue with the reboot. Back in 2018, she tweeted about her displeasure with the remake:
So far, it seems like people are supporting both sides. Many are upset that the OG Charmed actors aren’t acknowledging the power of representation in the remake:
While others think the new Charmed really isn’t as good as the original, and the remake should have been done with more respect to the cast who built the name up to what it is:
Do you think the OG Charmed sisters were wrong to put down the new show? Do you think it was fair of Sarah to call them out? LMK in the comments below!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.