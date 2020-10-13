One Pair Shockingly Eliminated in ’80s Night

ABC

The first pair to hit the stage in the new episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ are Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, as they offer an electric Jazz to Maniac by Michael Sembello.

The remaining 12 celebrity contestants in “Dancing with the Stars” season 29 returned to the ballroom on Monday, October 12. They showed off their best in front of the judges as the episode saw the celebrities traveling back in time for the ’80s Night. The first pair to hit the stage were Justina Machado and Sasha Farber.

Dancing a Jazz to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello, the two offered an electric performance. Judge Derek Hough praised the routine as he called her a “maniac” in the “best possible way.” Bruno Tonioli added the performance was “deliciously ’80s”, while Carrie Ann Inaba raved that Justina was “incredible.” The pair got 24 points.

Following it up were Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess who danced a Tango to “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears. It didn’t go smoothly as Jesse made some mistakes during the performance. Bruno noted that Jesse lost his steps and timing. Carrie Ann thought Jesse seemed “much more confident,” though he looked like he was still “slightly disconnected” from Sharna.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko then danced a Cha-Cha to “You Got it (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block. Carrie Ann said that the performance felt light, while Derek thought that it was still “entertaining.” As for Bruno, he said that only Chrishell and Gleb could turn the cha-cha into “Dirty Dancing“. The judges gave them 19 points.

Later, Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong did a Jazz to Madonna‘s “Like a Virgin”. Derek praised her for her confidence, adding that the routine was “simple but clean.” Carrie Ann dubbed Jeannie “incredible” during the “amazing performance.” She also called the TV host the “most exciting performer.” She got 24 points.

Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy offered a fierce Tango to “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell. The performance saw Monica redeeming herself after being in a bottom two last week. Carrie Ann praised it, saying that it was an “incredible” performance. Meanwhile, Derek dubbed it the best Tango in the season so far. She got a 26.

Up next were AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke, who took on the Waltz to Journey‘s “Open Arms”. Carrie Ann noted that he crumbled a few times throughout the routine, though it was still good. Derek said he loved AJ’s “great control” over his feet, while Bruno shared he had a “wonderful sweeping drive.”

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten opted to dance a Jazz routine to “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News. Bruno asked them to “be careful with the dismounts with the lifts.” While she praised Skai for some “moments of greatness” in the performance, Carrie Ann advised her to expand her movement because she’s so petite. Skai got 24 points.

Dancing a Tango to “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi were Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd. He had some footwork issues, but Carrie Ann said that she still appreciated the “quality of movement” from him. Derek, meanwhile, urged Vernon to show “more attack” in the future. The judges gave the pair 21 points.

The next couple was Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev. They danced the Tango to “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany. Carrie Ann gushed over Kaitlyn who had a frame that was “far superior” to everyone else. Derek called the performance “beautiful” and “fantastic.” Earning 27 points for the performance, she got three 9s from the judges.

Meanwhile, Nelly and Daniella Karagach danced a Samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge. The judges loved it with Derek calling it Nelly’s “best dance ever.” It was also a “proper Samba,” according to Bruno. Nelly was given 24 points.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart later hit the ballroom to dance the first contemporary of the season to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Taylor. It was such a breathtaking and “perfect” performance. Carrie Ann praised Johnny for his “delivery” and praised Britt for her “amazing choreography.” The pair got 29 points.

Concluding the night were Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, who danced a Quickstep to “Take on Me” by “a-ha. Carrie Ann said that Nev looked “awkward” during the performance, but Derek disagreed as he noted that he “loved” it. Bruno was with with Derek, saying that it was the “most exuberant quickstep ever.” The pair got 26 points.

Later, it was announced that Jesse and Sharna were in the bottom two along with Vernon and Peta. Bruno decided to save Vernon and Peta. As Carrie Ann also picked Vernon and Peta, Jesse and Sharna were the pair who were eliminated that night.