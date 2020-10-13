One killed at Perth campus

One person has been killed and two more injured in a building collapse at Perth ‘s Curtin University.

The accident happened at a construction site at the campus in Bentley at about 12.30pm (AWST).

Aerial images showed glass panels from a roof section of the building collapsed onto the site below.

One person was killed when a building collapsed in Perth. ()

At least one other person was taken to hospital. ()

Multiple emergency crews, including ambulance and DFES personnel, are at the scene.

St John Ambulance tweeted that they had transported two men in their 20s to Royal Perth Hospital with “multiple injuries”.

There is no suggestion of suspicious circumstances.

The building was under construction. ()

One witness told WA Today two men had been on the roof when it collapsed.

Others said they heard screams coming from the worksite immediately after the accident.

The building in question is the under-construction $110 million School of Design and the Built Environment.

The contract for constructing the five-storey building was awarded last April.

The accident took place at the university’s Bentley campus. ()