One killed at Perth campus

The accident happened at a construction site at the campus in Bentley at about 12.30pm (AWST).
Aerial images showed glass panels from a roof section of the building collapsed onto the site below.
Multiple emergency crews, including ambulance and DFES personnel, are at the scene.
St John Ambulance tweeted that they had transported two men in their 20s to Royal Perth Hospital with “multiple injuries”.
There is no suggestion of suspicious circumstances.
Others said they heard screams coming from the worksite immediately after the accident.
The building in question is the under-construction $110 million School of Design and the Built Environment.
The contract for constructing the five-storey building was awarded last April.
It was announced as the first part of the university’s $500 million Exchange initiative, which would establish research and teaching facilities alongside commercial spaces.