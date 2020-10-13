NRL news, NSW Origin team

Cody Walker is on the brink of a return as NSW five-eighth, with Blues coach Brad Fittler indicating he may be just in front of Luke Keary.

Fittler lauded Walker’s superb form for South Sydney this season. The livewire No.6 debuted in Origin last season but was dropped after just one game.

While Keary has long been touted to debut as NSW five-eighth, and this seemed to finally be his year, his form tailed off as the Roosters’ season ended.

Fittler said that Walker could “absolutely” earn the Blues No.6 jersey over the next fortnight. South Sydney face Penrith in the preliminary finals on Saturday, trying to claim a spot in the grand final.

“He’s had one of those great years, so he deserves it,” Fittler told The Sydney Morning Herald. “For the last month, he’s been the best player in the comp.”

Rabbitohs star Cody Walker scores a try in a record romp against the Roosters. (Getty)

Yet Fittler indicated that whoever got the nod, the other may still get game time in Origin, given that it will be played over three consecutive weeks at the end of a gruelling season. Panthers star Nathan Cleary will be the halfback.

“Between the three of them, they will make the halves,” Fittler said. “It’s just a matter of working the order out. It’s hard knowing how to deal with all three games. Do you play the same 17? The one thing we’ve got is good depth. There are a few alternatives there.”

Fittler also said that Clint Gutherson and Zac Lomax were his right centre options, in the absence of Tom Trbojevic. Gutherson looks in front, with Fittler telling the Herald: “I can’t wait for him to play this year. He’s one player I’m really excited to see.”