NRL news, Kyle Flanagan could face early release from Roosters as Bulldogs emerge: reports

Roosters youngster Kyle Flanagan may not be offered a new deal at the end of 2021, with the Tricolours reportedly keen on securing much-needed cap space.

The 22-year-old felt the heat of the NRL microscope over the weekend as he was harshly blamed for the loss that ended the club’s dreams of a premiership three-peat.

Just days after the quest for a historic treble came to a close, the club is now in the midst of a season review including a tough look at their roster.

Kyle Flanagan stars in his Roosters debut (Getty)

According to Nine’s Danny Weidler, the young playmaker could now face an early exit from his contract at Bondi.

“Roosters insiders say Kyle Flanagan may not get offered a new deal at end of 2021,” Weidler Tweeted. “Several clubs are now discussing the prospect of signing him if he chooses not to stick it out next year. Roosters need cap space.”

Flanagan, 22, is currently signed with the Roosters until the end of 2021 but the club is believed to be open to granting him an early release.

Should that occur, Fox Sports’ James Hooper reports that he Bulldogs have emerged as likely contenders to snap up the playmaker with incoming coach Trent Barrett reportedly eager on luring Flanagan to Belmore.

Barrett has made no secret of his roster overhaul taking place in Belmore, already securing a slew of talent, including Raiders star Nick Cotric, ahead of his appointment to the role for the 2021 season.

Barrett reportedly sees Flanagan as a young talent filled with huge potential and a much needed boost to the club’s thinning play-making stocks.

