North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sheds tears in rare public apology

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un deliberately showed a “human side” when he shed a tear at a giant military parade, according to one expert.

And in a rare utterance, Mr Kim apologised for his failure to steer the communist state through testing times compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Jong-un appears to shed a tear during a rare apology to the North Korean people. (Supplied)

“Our people have placed trust, as high as the sky and as deep as the sea, in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily,” he said.

“I am really sorry for that.”

Dr Leonid Petrov, of the Australian National University in Canberra, told nine.com.au the emotional display was part of a “well-measured” performance by the often bombastic Mr Kim.

“It was an unusually mild speech, one that was missing the belligerent rhetoric of recent times.”

This image made from video broadcasted by North Korea’s KRT, shows a military parade with what appears to be possible new intercontinental ballistic missile at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. (AP)

In previous speeches, Mr Kim has stressed North Korea’s military might and lashed out at the US.

North Korean authorities have said the country has not recorded one case of COVID-19, but its economy has been hit hard by falling trade with China.

Beijing closed the border with its neighbour in response to the pandemic.

Ordinary North Koreans have also been hit hard by years of international sanctions over Kim’s nuclear weapons programme.

“While he is a dynastic ruler of the country, Kim wants to show sympathy for ordinary North Koreans who have suffered not only economically but – like the whole peninsula – from typhoons and storms this year,” Dr Petrov said.