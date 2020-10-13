NFL reportedly considering playoff bubble in L.A. or Dallas

The NFL has been attempting to keep business as close to usual as possible, but the COVID-19 pandemic has had different ideas, forcing the league to reschedule several games as they attempt to manage positive cases on several teams, including a full-on outbreak in Tennessee.

The struggle has left many to wonder if the NFL has a realistic shot at finishing its season, and it seems the league agrees, as they are reportedly considering a bubble strategy for the playoffs, with Los Angeles and Dallas being targeted as potential locations.

“Part of the discussion…is that for playoffs they may be able to do a bubble-type system that would avoid having to reschedule or losing key players because (they are) COVID positive or had contact with COVID positive,” a source told The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones and Daniel Kaplan. “It’s a big undertaking if they do this.”

There is no question that the bubble strategy is a difficult one that requires a lot of planning. Given the unbelievable success of the NBA season in Orlando and the MLB smoothly transitioning to their own playoff bubble, it feels like the best move forward for the NFL to ensure that they do not become the only major sports league not to complete their season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And while planning for 32 teams in a bubble may have been too large of a task, 18 of those teams will not be in the playoff picture and six of the 14 playoff teams would be gone after the first weekend, making the entire thing a lot more achievable.