Move over S2F — Model creator says ‘90% chance’ BTC never dips below $11K again By Cointelegraph

Move over S2F — Model creator says ‘90% chance’ BTC never dips below $11K again
The author behind a valuation model for that’s based on Metcalfe’s Law says the crypto asset will likely be priced around $12,000 by the end of November and reach $1 million within a decade.
In an Oct. 11 Twitter thread, Timothy Peterson, Global Macro Manager at Cane Island Alternative Advisors, said there is “90% chance that Bitcoin will never again close below $11K.” Disclaimer: While he’s deadly serious, the prediction recalls the oft stated meme about the “last chance” to buy Bitcoin under $10K, which has frequently been proven wrong.
