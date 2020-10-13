Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Saints-Chargers Showdown tournaments

A DraftKings Showdown contest for Monday Night Football that could’ve included Austin Ekeler and Michael Thomas won’t include either. If anything, that makes our choices from the Saints and Chargers a little bit easier as we make our picks this single-game DFS lineup.

Even though we’re rolling with four Saints, captaining Justin Herbert is the way to go here. Without Ekeler, it will be the Herbert show, and he’s proven so far that he’s ready to be the man in his rookie season. And after our last New Orleans prime-time lineup didn’t include Taysom Hill, we had to get him back in this one.

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Saints vs. Chargers

Captain (1.5x price, 1.5x points): QB Justin Herbert, Chargers ($15,300)

Herbert’s lowest DK point outing through his first three starts was 19.7 points, so you can basically pencil him in for 20-plus DK points. Rather than being too heavily invested in an uncertain L.A. backfield or a crowded receiving corps, we’ll count on Herbert as the focal point of keeping the Chargers in this football game.

FLEX: RB Alvin Kamara, Saints ($12,000)

Kamara has been one of the most dominant players so far this fantasy football season, and the only decision to be made here is whether to captain him or not. We’ve chosen not to, but with Michael Thomas (team decision) out again, Kamara has a captain case due to his receiving ability.

FLEX: QB Drew Brees, Saints ($10,400)

This spot was going to be for Thomas before he was ruled out. Instead of flipping things all around to play Tre’Quan Smith, we’ll get Brees in with three other Saints players who will do damage in the passing game. That gives us some strong stacking potential for a single-game lineup.

FLEX: TE Jared Cook, Saints ($6,200)

Ensure that Cook (groin), who practiced in limited fashion all week, is playing. If he is, he’s the biggest threat New Orleans has in the red zone and will be valuable between the 20s, too, with Thomas out.

FLEX: RB Justin Jackson, Chargers ($4,400)

Jackson saw eight carries last week, aided by Austin Ekeler’s exit after suffering a groin injury. With Ekeler on Injured Reserve, it’s safe to expect double-digit touches from Jackson in Week 5. He’s not the most explosive player, but that’s a solid touch share to get at this price.

FLEX: QB Taysom Hill, Saints ($1,600)

The Saints will be without their other gadget player, Deonte Harris, on Monday night. That could leave Hill involved even a few more times offensively than usual, and we already have liked using Hill at his low price due to some guaranteed touches in weeks that Harris was playing.