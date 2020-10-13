Mike Tyson, Piers Morgan ‘concerning’ interview

Piers Morgan’s Good Morning Britain has been criticised for putting Mike Tyson on air for a bizarre interview in which he slurred his words and dropped his head as if asleep.

Tyson, 54, is preparing for a charity fight against fellow boxing icon Roy Jones Jr, 51, next month.

He spoke with Morgan and Susanna Reid at a late hour in Los Angeles and was clearly struggling, leaving viewers “concerned”, by Morgan’s own admission.

“I just wanna do this, I plan on doing this for a charity (inaudible),” Tyson said of his fight, his first since 2005. “And I think I’m capable of doing that and that’s what I wanna do.”

Asked if it was a problem fighting in his 50s and without headgear, Tyson dropped his head during the question then said: “I think it’s very wonderful that we’re fighting together, the fight that we should have had sooner, but unfortunately we’re having it now and that’s going to be awesome.”

Piers Morgan and Mike Tyson, during his Good Morning Britain appearance. (Getty)

Given Tyson’s long and extreme history of substance abuse, plus his current status as a cannabis mogul and $55,000 per month smoking habit, some viewers questioned whether ‘Iron Mike’ was under the influence during the interview.

Tyson claimed that he was simply exhausted.

“Hey mate … I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I’m hard to wake once asleep,” Tyson tweeted to Morgan. “Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn’t see you guys and forgot to look into camera.”

“No problem, Champ,” Morgan replied. “We could see you were a bit weary! It was very late in LA. Appreciate this message as some viewers were concerned.”

British radio host Mike Graham said that as a fellow journalist he was “ashamed” of the interview and slammed Morgan for putting Tyson to air.