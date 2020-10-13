Michael B. Jordan’s Social Justice Now Film Festival Lists ‘Just Mercy’ Among Its Line-Up

Warner Bros. Pictures

The inaugural festival, which also has Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi serving as co-ambassador, will run from October 21 to 25 with ‘Fruitvale Station’ as one of its opening films.

Michael B. Jordan and Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi have unveiled the line-up for their virtual Social Justice Now Film Festival (SJNFF).

The new initiative is set to launch with the “Black Panther” star, who serves as the co-ambassador for the film festival, and the activist as co-ambassadors and on Monday, October 12, organisers for the event announced the socially conscious productions they plan to screen.

The documentaries “40 Years a Prisoner” and “Freedia Got a Gun” will be featured while original films “Us Kids”, “Reefa”, and “SNCC”, which includes late civil rights pioneer and politician John Lewis‘ last filmed interview, are among those picked to be part of the festival.

“Through these films, we hope to advance the dialogue and help to reshape the narrative of racial and social justice in this country,” SJNFF creators Jeff and Nicole Friday shared in a statement. “The festival’s mission is to encourage people to recognize the fierce urgency of now-to watch, reflect, and take action.”

The films will be available for free streaming through a new platform at abffplay.com, a new digital platform by Endeavor Streaming, between 21 and 25 October.

The Social Justice Now Film Festival will kick off with two films to be screened at the Paramount Drive-In Theater in Paramount, California – “Just Mercy” and “Fruitvale Station“, both of which feature Jordan starring in a true story.

Register for the event at: https://socialjusticenowfilmfestival.org/.