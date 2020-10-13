Meghan Markle on Not Having Personal Social Media Account: It’s My Choice

WENN/John Rainford

In a new interview, the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex also discusses the importance of voicing opinion as well as her and husband Prince Harry’s goal to make a better world for son Archie.

Meghan Markle is opening up about why she hasn’t been on social media in the past few years. During her appearance on another virtual chat with Fortune for its “Most Powerful Next Gen Summit” on Tuesday, October 13, the Duchess of Sussex shared that that’s her “personal choice.”

“For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time,” Meghan shared to Fortune’s associate editor, Emma Hinchlife, from her new home in Santa Barbara. “I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn’t managed by us — that was a whole team — and so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have.”

The 39-year-old went on to say that it was her “personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and many ways that’s helpful for me.” She added, “I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it. And it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it’s an addiction like many others. There are very few things in this world where you call the person who is engaging with it a user.”

During the interview, the wife of Prince Harry also talked about chasing “her convictions with action.” She explained, “It’s not easy. That’s the first place all of us have to start with. Sometimes making the best decision for yourself and your family might not be the most popular one.”

“My faith is greater than my fear,” she said. “It has to be greater than whatever fears are hindering you from taking that step.”

Meghan, who stepped down as a senior working member of the British royal family earlier this year alongside Prince Harry, also discussed the importance of expressing opinions. “Your voice matters,” she said. “You realize it more when you are not able to exercise it. Regardless of my experience over the last few years compared to anyone’s experience, you can’t take for granted the ability you have as a woman to be able to be heard, and now with the platform that people have on social media to actually have that voice heard for a larger audience, I think it’s a huge responsibility.”

The former “Suits” star also shared that she and Prince Harry want to make a better world for their first child Archie. “I try to be very clear in what I say and not get controversial and instead talk about things that seem very straight forward, like exercising your right to vote. I think that’s as simple as it comes and as necessary as it comes and to that point as a parent, I can enjoy all the fun and silliness and games with my son, but I wouldn’t be able to feel proud of myself as a mom if I didn’t know that I wasn’t doing my part to make it a better place for him,” Meghan divulged.