Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At A Twitter User Who Suggests She’s Taking Advantage Of The Protect Black Women Movement

Megan Thee Stallion has been using her platform and the recent shooting that was involved in to speak up for black women! Recently, she has brought a lot of much needed attention to the Protect Black Women movement, and even spoke about her reasoning behind initially being silent in the shooting involving Tory Lanez.

Since Meg named Tory as the person who shot her, she has been facing criticism from the public, and for the most part, ignores the people who may not believe her. Today, however, Thee Stallion had time after a Twitter user suggested she might be doing all of this for clout.

“If @theestallion is taking advantage of this #PROTECTBLACKWOMEN and pandering, she gonna lose a lot of fans when the facts comes out,” the person said.

Meg replied saying, “This is exactly the type of dumb comment that makes me scream PROTECT BLACK WOMEN. Please tell me why I would need to lie about being shot to promote protection of women…like out of all the things to lie about…this is sad coming out of a BLACK MAN’S MOUTH.”

As we previously reported, Megan Thee Stallion spoke to The New York Times about the shooting she was recently involved in, which has sparked a whole host of new comments in regard to her story versus that of Tory Lanez, who is maintaining he is innocent.

“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends,” she says. “Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgement. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”

Tory Lanez was set to be arraigned today, and we exclusively reported that the judge in the case agreed to push the arraignment to November, and has ordered Tory to keep his distance from Megan.

